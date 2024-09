Jeddah: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser has held bilateral talks with Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Governor Renat Bekturov during his official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The two sides discussed expanding Islamic finance in Kazakhstan, focusing on broadening Sukuk issuance, integrating green finance initiatives, and leveraging the AIFC's financial strategic position to drive financial innovation and sustainable development.