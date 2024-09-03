Jeddah: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen their joint cooperation. This initiative is part of the activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Saudi Fund for Development.



IsDB President Dr. Mohammed Al-Jasser outlined that the MoU covers various areas of cooperation, including joint financing, policy coordination, capacity development, exchange of expertise, and sharing of experiences. It also involves evaluating operations and monitoring the impact of projects.



Additionally, the agreement aims to enhance trilateral cooperation among the countries of the Global South.



The Bank and the Fund agreed to support the Bank's member countries by leveraging Saudi Arabia's expertise and development solutions in sectors such as health, digital transformation, water desalination, vocational education, and more.



Dr. Al-Jasser expressed his wishes for further success and progress for the Saudi Fund for Development in achieving its vision and remaining a strategic partner for sustainable development in developing countries. He reiterated the Islamic Development Bank Group's commitment and readiness to work closely with the Fund to promote common goals and interests in service of member countries benefiting from development projects.