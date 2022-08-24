Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) announced the completion of receiving investor requests for the local issuance for the month of August 2022 within the Saudi government’s sukuk program in Saudi riyal as the total volume of subscription requests amounted to about SR5.08 billion, and the total volume of allotment was set at SR3.090 billion (three billion ninety million Saudi riyals).



According to the statement issued by NDMC, the issuances were divided into three tranches, the size of the first amounted to SR1.690 billion (one billion six hundred and ninety million Saudi riyals) for sukuk maturing in 2027, the second tranche amounted to SR1.300 billion (one billion and three hundred million Saudi riyals) for sukuk maturing 2030. and the third tranche amounted to SR100 million (one hundred million Saudi riyals) for sukuk maturing in 2034.