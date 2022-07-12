JAKARTA - Indonesia raised 6.025 trillion rupiah ($401.93 million) in an Islamic bonds auction on Tuesday, the finance ministry said, below an indicative target of 7 trillion rupiah.

Total incoming bids were 12.75 trillion rupiah, lower than the 15.77 trillion rupiah of bids in the previous June 28 sukuk auction.

The Islamic bonds sold on Tuesday carried higher yields compared to similar notes in the previous auction.

($1 = 14,990.0000 rupiah)

