Arabian Aramco Total Services Co. (SATORP) will fully redeem its Saudi riyal denominated sukuk, due in 2025, next month.

The sukuk, with a par value of 38,880 riyals ($10,368), has a total value of SAR 1.46 billion, the company said in a regulatory filing on Riyadh's Tadawul exchange on Thursday.

The financial impact of this transaction will appear in SATROP's financials in Q2, 2023, the company said.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

