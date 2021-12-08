PHOTO
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and the US Air Force launched a bilateral exercise, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Tuesday.
The live-fire ACE exercise was launched at King Faisal Air Base in the Northern Sector and King Fahd Air Base in the Western Sector.
The RSAF is participating with Typhoon and F-15 C/SA aircraft, and the US Air Force with F-16 fighter jets.
“The exercise aims to refine and develop the air and technical skills of the air crews, in addition to exchanging military expertise in the field of planning and implementing air operations, and raising the level of combat readiness,” the ministry said.
The exercise is part of a series of mixed exercises between the two sides, it added.
