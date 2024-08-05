Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has called on all taxpayers to benefit from the Cancellation of Fines and Exemption of Penalties Initiative, which ends on December 31, 2024.



According to ZATCA, the fines covered by the exemption include fines for late registration in all tax laws, late payment, late filing of returns in all tax laws, and fines to correct VAT returns, as well as fines for violations of field control related to applying the e-invoicing regulations and other general VAT provisions.



In order to benefit from the initiative, the taxpayer must be registered at the tax law and submit all previously non-submitted returns to ZATCA. The taxpayer must also pay all the principal tax debt associated with the outstanding returns. Taxpayers can request an installment payment plan from ZATCA as long as the application is submitted while the initiative is still in effect and all due installments are paid by the due dates specified in the authority-approved installment plan.



The initiative excludes penalties related to tax evasion violations and fines paid before the its effective date, according to ZATCA.



ZATCA urged taxpayers to view the initiative details in the simplified guideline available on its website. It encouraged individuals to contact it if they have any inquiries via the call center number 19993, which operates 24/7, through the X account @ Zatca _Care, through e-mail info@zatca.gov.sa, or on instant chat via the authority's website zatca.gov.sa.