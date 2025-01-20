RIYADH — The Saudi Bar Association (SBA) has announced the enforcement of the new executive regulations for law practice, effective from Jan. 15. These regulations replace the previous ones issued in 1423 AH.



The updated regulations aimed to enhance the organizational framework of the legal profession, aligning it with modern international best practices. They also seek to strengthen the Kingdom’s competitiveness and improve its business environment by ensuring the availability of essential legal services for investors and business owners across various sectors.



The new regulations include significant updates and reforms, such as the repeal of the rules on disciplinary action and the filing and adjudication of related complaints issued in 1443 AH. Additionally, the executive regulations for licensing foreign law firms, issued in 1444 AH, and the rules for mitigating conflicts of interest for former judiciary employees and their equivalents practicing law, issued in 1444 AH, will be annulled.



Key provisions of the new regulations address the qualifications and experience required to practice law, requirements related to the integrity of the Lawyers Registration and Admission Committee, cases where lawyers are transferred to the register of non-practicing lawyers, rules for law office operations, and procedures for lawyers seeking to suspend their practice.



The SBA emphasized its commitment to leveraging its status and authority to positively influence the regulation of the legal profession and consulting services. The association aims to elevate professional practice standards, ensure the ethical and efficient performance of legal practitioners, and increase awareness of professional responsibilities. These efforts are intended to empower the legal profession and foster its economic growth.

