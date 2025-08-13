Doha, Qatar: As part of its efforts to promote a culture of voluntary tax compliance and to reinforce the principles of partnership and mutual trust with taxpayers, the General Tax Authority (GTA) renews its call for all registered taxpayers to submit their tax returns for the 2024 fiscal year through the Dhareeba Tax Portal, before the final deadline of Aug. 31, 2025, in order to avoid any penalties or legal actions due to delays.

In a statement, the GTA emphasized that this requirement is in line with the provisions of the Income Tax Law (Law No. 24 of 2018) and its executive regulations and amendments. All companies and institutions holding a commercial registration or license within the State are required to submit their tax returns within the specified timeframe, including tax-exempt entities, companies fully owned by Qatari citizens or GCC nationals, and companies with foreign partners.

Within this framework, the GTA reaffirmed the continuation of the 100 percent Financial Penalty Exemption Initiative, which gives taxpayers the opportunity to regularize their tax status without incurring additional financial burdens, in accordance with the approved terms and conditions.

The initiative is valid until Aug. 31, 2025, and taxpayers can submit exemption requests and the required documents easily via the Dhareeba Tax Portal.

GTA indicated that this initiative is part of its strategic approach to supporting the national economy and encouraging entrepreneurs to comply voluntarily by providing a flexible and incentivizing tax environment that strengthens the confidence of the business and investment sectors, contributing to the development of a diversified and sustainable economy.

This effort reflects the GTA's ongoing commitment to supporting taxpayers by reducing financial burdens, simplifying procedures, and helping them rectify their tax status and meet their legal obligations.

The GTA also confirmed that its technical support and customer service teams are available to provide tax consultations at the GTA Tower on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, from 8am to 12pm, until August 31, 2025.

Taxpayers can also receive support via the call center (16565) or by email.

