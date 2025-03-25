Bahrain - The Cabinet yesterday reviewed a memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for financial and economic affairs and fiscal balance on a draft law approving Bahrain’s general budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal years.

The draft law reflects the kingdom’s commitment to financial sustainability while addressing citizens’ aspirations and supporting comprehensive development, ministers heard.

The session was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, at Gudaibiya Palace.

Key budget priorities include: Improving government services, accelerating housing services including waitlists reduction, strengthening the education sector through talent development, curriculum improvements, and infrastructure expansion, fostering economic growth and job creation, and enhancing healthcare services.

Infrastructure development is a key focus within the budget to ensure the construction of schools for new housing cities, the restoration of other schools, the expansion of academic facilities and upgrades to road and sewage network.

The Cabinet commended the directive of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to engage with both chambers of the legislative authority to present the foundations and principles upon which the budget is based on.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).