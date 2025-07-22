Arab Finance: valU has partnered with RoboGarden Egypt to offer financial solutions for the “Learn to Earn” initiative, which aims to provide Egyptian youth, particularly women and people with disabilities, with digital skills for today’s job market, as per an emailed press release.

The initiative, launched by RoboGarden Egypt, offers digital training programs through a hybrid learning model that includes self-paced content, live online sessions, and in-person workshops.

Under this partnership, five training cohorts will be held, each comprising 25 participants, bringing the total number of learners to 125.

These pathways cover areas such as web development and other digital skills aimed at employment and freelance opportunities in Egypt’s digital economy.

Participants receive certificates upon completing 75% of the program, with their progress monitored through attendance, assessments, and analytics.

Through this partnership, Valu is providing payment plans to make the program more accessible.

The company is also hosting five training cohorts at Valu Café, sponsoring a total of 20 students. In each cohort, four participants will receive a 50% discount on program fees.

Valu said the partnership expands its offerings in education and skill development, in line with Egypt’s national development goals.