Arab Finance: Aman Holding, a subsidiary of Raya Holding, has launched a strategic partnership with Bokra Holding, Rehla Rides for Transport Services, and Nissan Egypt to provide job opportunities for young people in the transportation sector.

As part of the initiative, Aman Holding will extend more than EGP 5 billion in flexible financial facilities, including financing and sukuk solutions, to fund 6,000 locally-manufactured Nissan vehicles.

The cars will be allocated to drivers working through Rehla Rides' Arrw platform. Bokra Holding will work alongside Aman to introduce innovative savings solutions tailored for drivers, with the aim of helping them improve their living standards and meet their financial goals.

The partnership is expected to support entrepreneurship, boost economic activity in the transport sector, and streamline mobility services, ultimately contributing positively to Egypt’s economic performance.

Rehla Rides emphasized its role in ensuring service quality and passenger safety by carefully selecting drivers through interviews and comprehensive criminal, medical, and security checks.

The company said this process reflects a clear plan to maintain high standards of safety and reliability in the Egyptian market.

Aman Holding highlighted that youth empowerment remains a central part of its strategy. The company previously collaborated with the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE), alongside the Embassy of the Netherlands and Entreprenelle, to support entrepreneurs in underserved governorates.

This initiative further underscores its commitment to financial inclusion and creating sustainable employment opportunities.

