Arab Finance: The US dollar rate against the Egyptian went up on Monday, hitting EGP 51.34 for buying and EGP 51.44 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) at 2:23 pm.

The exchange rate recorded EGP 51.34 for purchasing and EGP 51.44 for selling at Banque Misr at 1:29 pm.

Finally, the USD registered EGP 51.34 for buying and EGP 51.44 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

