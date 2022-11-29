Upper Egypt Mills Company (UEFM) reported a 25.67% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the consolidated financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 28th.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 35.73 million in the three-month period ended September 30th, compared to EGP 25.075 million in the same period a FY earlier.

Operating revenues grew to EGP 221.57 million in Q1 FY 2022/2023 from EGP 148.32 million in the same quarter of FY 2021/2022.

Upper Egypt Mills is an Egypt-based company that operates in the manufacturing, processing, import, export, warehousing, and distribution of different types of grains and grain derivatives.

