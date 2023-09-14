The UAE’s largest telecom operator etisalat by e& on Thursday announced free calls to Libya to help people affected by devastating floods.

More than 5,000 people have been feared dead and over 10,000 are missing in the North African country in the wake of heavy floods.

The free calls are being offered “as an expression of solidarity to support customers, colleagues and their loved ones affected by the floods demonstrating its commitment to ongoing efforts in the country,” it said.

Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) is also providing urgent humanitarian assistance to those affected by the floods in Libya.

Etisalat by e& said its customers who are Libyan nationals will receive 30 free international minutes to call for a week till Wednesday, September 20. Customers who are on the roaming network in Libya will benefit from unlimited outgoing minutes and 30 incoming minutes.

“This is in line with etisalat by e&’s commitment to supporting the UAE government’s flood relief efforts and joining hands to make a lasting impact and bring stability to the affected communities. Social responsibility and community support is a core part of its operations, especially at this critical moment where collective actions make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected and work towards recovery and healing,” it said.

