ABU DHABI: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Libyan government and people over the victims of the fuel truck explosion in the Ezwaiya area of Bent Bayya municipality in southern Libya, resulting in the death of numerous people and the injury of dozens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Libyan people and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.