Egypt - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said there is no reason not to hold “high-level” talks with Egypt, as Ankara’s efforts to fix relations with Cairo stalled.

In an interview with the official TRT News Channel, Erdogan added: “The talks at the lower levels are continuing. It is not excluded that this will happen at higher levels as long as we understand each other,” he said.

“The two countries should avoid making statements that could hurt the other country,” the Turkish President noted.

He said that his country’s efforts are “continuing” to improve its relations with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Relations between Egypt and Turkey have been strained against the background of Ankara’s position on political developments in Cairo since the overthrow of the Muslim Brotherhood from power in 2013.

The two countries held their first “exploratory talks” when a delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sadat Unal visited Cairo on 5 and 6 May 2021.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).