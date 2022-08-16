The gross domestic product (GDP) posted a year-on-year growth of 2.8% in Q2 of 2022, the National iInstitute of Statistics (French: INS) said on Monday.

The results of quarterly national accounts for Q2 showed the annual economic growth stood at 2.8% after an annual 2.4% rise in Q1 of 2022. The volume of the GDP in terms of quarterly variations shrank 1% compared to the previous quarter.

This increase is driven by the dynamics of the services sector (+5.2% year-on-year), particularly in relation to accommodation and catering (+42.5%) and transport (+19%). In manufacturing industries, textile as well mechanical and electrical engineering industries reported an acceleration in the pace of growth with the respective rates of +16.4% and +6.3%.

Growth dropped in petroleum and natural gas extraction (-15.7%), construction (-11.6%), building materials industries (- 6.9%) and chemical industries (-2%).

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).