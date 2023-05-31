Tunisia - Prime Minister Najla Bouden met Tuesday evening at the Government Palace in the Kasbah with the Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia, Marouane El Abbassi.

The governor handed over to the Prime Minister the financial statements of the Central Bank for 2022 and the auditors' report, according to a brief statement from the Prime Ministry.

El Abbasi had submitted to the head of state the bank's 2022 financial statements and auditors' report last Wednesday.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).