Tunisia - Social Affairs Minister Malek Ezzahi met Monday in New York with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Deputy Assistant Administrator and Deputy Regional Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States (RBAS) Sarah Poole.

This was on the sidelines of the 16th Conference of States Parties (CoSP) to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

(CRPD). The event is held on June 13-15 at the United Nations Headquarters.

Avenues to boost joint social advancement cooperation programmes took centre stage

It is imperative to support the social welfare programme, Amen Social, and create new mechanisms, mainly the one of economic empowerment geared towards underprivileged and low-income groups and people with disabilities.

The programme is intended to invest in the human capital so that recipients become producers of wealth by means of implementing economic projects supported by the ministry.

Poole expressed the will to continue the implementation of joint cooperation projects with the Social Affairs Ministry.

