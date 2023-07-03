Tunisia - Tunisia is planning to set up a higher authority for ecological transition within the Prime Ministry. This structure, the creation of which is one of the guidelines of the new Environment Code, will be responsible for developing a forward-looking vision for the environment sector in general and for ecological transition strategies and plans, according to the Ministry of the Environment.

Based on an initial version drawn up in 2013, the draft of Tunisia's first Environment Code brings together all the legislative, regulatory and institutional texts that have governed the environment for more than 30 years.

The aim is to put an end to the scattering of laws and make them more effective," Environment Minister Leila Chikhaoui had indicated at a press conference to present the code to the media.

The aim is also to guarantee coherent management of the sector throughout the country, and access to a posteriori control against hazards and disasters.

