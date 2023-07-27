Social media
Home page>ECONOMY>North Africa>Tunisia contains wildfir...
ENVIRONMENT

Tunisia contains wildfires that swept several regions

Wildfires that swept across regions of Algeria, leaving at least 34 people, including 10 soldiers, dead, spread to Tunisian regions including forests of Tabarka, Jendouba, Beja, Bizerte and Siliana

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 27, 2023
WEATHERTUNISIAENVIRONMENT
PHOTO
Tunisian firefighters have completely contained the fires that broke out in a number of regions of the country, with the help of members of the Algerian army and firefighting planes from Spain, the Tunisian Interior Minister said on Wednesday.
Wildfires that swept across regions of Algeria, leaving at least 34 people, including 10 soldiers, dead, spread to Tunisian regions including forests of Tabarka, Jendouba, Beja, Bizerte and Siliana.
Earlier yesterday, Algeria managed to contain the bush fire that had been raging in its forests, the state TV said. Wildfires in Tunisia forced hundreds to evacuate their homes, as a heatwave spread across North Africa and southern Europe.
Temperatures of 49 degrees Celsius were recorded in some cities in Tunisia this week. Tunisian Interior Minister Kamel Feki told parliament that no loss of life had been recorded during the recent fires. He added that 600 residents who were evacuated have all returned to their homes.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

ECONOMY

Suez Canal pumps $143.8bln into Egypt’s public treasury since nationalization

Suez Canal pumps $143.8bln into Egypt’s public treasury since nationalization
Suez Canal pumps $143.8bln into Egypt’s public treasury since nationalization
TOURISM

MENA tourism “promising” for H2 2023 thanks to governments prioritising investment

MENA tourism “promising” for H2 2023 thanks to governments prioritising investment
MENA tourism “promising” for H2 2023 thanks to governments prioritising investment
AIRLINES

Flynas expands air connectivity with Egypt, becomes 1st Saudi carrier to serve Sphinx International Airport

Flynas expands air connectivity with Egypt, becomes 1st Saudi carrier to serve Sphinx International Airport
Flynas expands air connectivity with Egypt, becomes 1st Saudi carrier to serve Sphinx International Airport
SUSTAINABILITY

inDrive, CARGAS collaborate to support sustainability, reduce air pollution

inDrive, CARGAS collaborate to support sustainability, reduce air pollution
inDrive, CARGAS collaborate to support sustainability, reduce air pollution
EDUCATION

valU, ElSewedy University of Technology – Polytechnic of Egypt partner to offer affordable tuition financing

valU, ElSewedy University of Technology – Polytechnic of Egypt partner to offer affordable tuition financing
valU, ElSewedy University of Technology – Polytechnic of Egypt partner to offer affordable tuition financing
SECURITY

Tunisia: Investigation launched into fire incident at Bizerte Bridge

Tunisia: Investigation launched into fire incident at Bizerte Bridge
Tunisia: Investigation launched into fire incident at Bizerte Bridge
INVESTMENT

Agricultural foreign direct investment in Tunisia does not exceed 0.77% of total foreign investment

Agricultural foreign direct investment in Tunisia does not exceed 0.77% of total foreign investment
Agricultural foreign direct investment in Tunisia does not exceed 0.77% of total foreign investment
PHARMACEUTICAL

Dinar devaluation, one of key factors behind drug shortages in Tunisia

Dinar devaluation, one of key factors behind drug shortages in Tunisia
Dinar devaluation, one of key factors behind drug shortages in Tunisia
MOST READ
1.

Dubai-listed Mashreq Bank reports Q2 net profit of $519mln

2.

UAE real estate: Rental increase across Dubai properties to slow down in 2024

3.

Dubai leads price growth in global prime residential market with gains of 11.2% in 2023

4.

Norwegians second biggest buyers of Dubai commercial real estate

5.

UAE's Masdar, Iberdola to co-invest in $1.76bln wind farm in Germany

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Drought-hit North Africa turns to purified sea and wastewater

2

Deadly fires rage along Algeria coast, spread to Tunisia

3

Landslide in India kills 16, rescue operations paused

4

India's Yamuna river laps walls of Taj Mahal after unusually heavy rain

5

Tunisia seeks to institutionalise its ecological transition

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

FUNDS

Saudi wealth fund, Oman Investment Authority sign MoU to fund investments in Oman

Saudi wealth fund, Oman Investment Authority sign MoU to fund investments in Oman
Saudi wealth fund, Oman Investment Authority sign MoU to fund investments in Oman
OIL

Saudi unlikely to continue oil production cut – Julius Baer

TOURISM

MENA tourism “promising” for H2 2023 thanks to governments prioritising investment

EQUITIES

Qatar’s Doha Bank Q2 net profit falls 30% to $50mln

LATEST NEWS
1

Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at London address: UK police

2

Thai household debt at 15-year high as economic recovery slows - survey

3

South Africa producer inflation slows sharply to 4.8% y/y in June

4

Putin says Russia ready to work with Africa on finance, settlement payments

5

UK retail sales slide at fastest pace in more than a year: CBI

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds