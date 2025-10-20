Tunis - National Guard units managed, during the protests that took place in the governorate of Gabes, to protect the headquarters of the Gabes Chemical Group and secure about 100,000 tonnes of hazardous materials that could have caused a disaster had the rioters managed to infiltrate the protesters and sabotage the facility, spokesperson for the National Guard, Brigadier General Houssemeddine Jebabli said on Saturday evening.

Speaking on the main evening news on Wataniya 1, Jebabli stressed the important role of honorable citizens in preventing infiltration attempts by vandals who sought to exploit the environmental issue in the region to serve their own interests, whether domestic or foreign.

He added that these individuals are known to security and judicial authorities and are being closely monitored. Investigations have been opened to bring these groups to justice.

The spokesperson confirmed that calm has returned to all areas of the Gabes governorate following several days of protests, thanks to the efforts of security forces and the cooperation of local residents.

Regarding arrests, Jebabli stated that the public prosecutor ordered the detention of two individuals involved in public offences, while the others remain under judicial review pending their appearance before the courts.

He also explained that security units ensured the protection of all peaceful demonstrations and marches carried out by Gabes residents in accordance with constitutional rights.

However, he noted that some protesters attacked security forces, using around 500 flares and 800 Molotov cocktails, as well as knives and other dangerous tools.

Security forces also recorded incidents of rioting, theft, and property damage.

