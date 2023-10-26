Tunisia - Tunisia is ranked 82nd globally in terms of active startups, according to the latest ranking by the Startup Ranking website.

Out of a total of 221 countries, the 2023 ranking shows that Tunisia has just 57 active startups.

As far as African countries are concerned, Nigeria stands out in 17th place with 803 active startups, followed by Algeria, ranked 18th and 2nd in Africa with 800 active startups.

Egypt comes 23rd in the world rankings and 3rd in Africa with 630 start-ups, according to the same source.

Globally, the United States of America tops the list with 76,822 active start-ups, ahead of India, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Germany, France, Spain, Brazil and Singapore.

The Startup Ranking website lists startups worldwide by ecosystem, based on their activities, areas of specialisation and data relating to the services they offer.

