Tunisia - President Kais Saied discussed the implementation of the state budget and the main assumptions and trends of the next draft budget during a meeting with Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia on Thursday at the Carthage Palace, according to a statement from the presidency.

The President of the Republic stressed that the country has fulfilled all its financial commitments and has not resorted to a supplementary finance law, despite the difficulties and volatility witnessed by the world and because "Tunisia has chosen to rely on its own resources and the independence of its national choice".

He also emphasised the need to adopt a fair and progressive tax system "because fair and equitable taxation is one of the main conditions for achieving social justice," he was quoted as saying in the same statement.

