Tunis - President Kais Saied stressed the urgent need to step up efforts in the financial sector to cleanse companies corroded by corruption.

This came during a meeting with Finance Minister Michket Slama Khaldi at the Carthage Palace on Monday.

The Head of State was quoted in a Presidency statement as stressing that "self-reliance is not merely a slogan but must translate into concrete actions and implementation."

He highlighted that "fair and equitable taxation, coupled with curbing imports that benefit only a privileged few, are critical to achieving desired financial stability."

President Kais Saied underscored the necessity of "exploring new markets for Tunisian exports," calling it "essential, even vital."

However, he warned against "importing non-essential goods while imposing limited taxes on importers," stating this practice "fails to deliver the justice and fairness required."

The President of the Republic concluded by reaffirming Tunisia's openness to international cooperation, "provided it aligns with national priorities that serve our economy and respond to the legitimate demands of our people."

