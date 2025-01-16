Tunisia - President Kaïs Saied stressed the need for all public and private banks to join the national effort to boost investment and facilitate financial transactions when he met with Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia, Fethi Zouhair Nouri, at Carthage Palace on Wednesday afternoon.

The President of the Republic stressed that "the state has its laws, commercial transactions have their rules, and everyone must put the supreme interest of Tunisia above all else, and the Central Bank of Tunisia has a fundamental role to play in this area," according to a statement from the Presidency.

The Head of State recommended further measures to reduce the inflation rate, which stands at 6.2%, and to "save the strategic foreign exchange reserves, which have reached 122 days of imports to date, indicating the beginning of a recovery in the Tunisian economy, the effects of which should be felt by all."

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).