Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday interest rates were not on "auto-pilot" and cannot be, and the central bank must continue to respond carefully to the evolving economic circumstances and the outlook for inflation.

He was speaking at a press conference after the Bank of England cut its main interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.25%.

