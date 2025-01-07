Tunisia - The inflation rate stood at 7% for the whole of 2024 compared with 9.3% in 2023, according to the Consumer Price Index for December 2024, published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The inflation rate fell to 6.2% in December 2024 from 6.6% in November, according to the same source.

This was mainly due to a decline in the annual rate of increase in the prices of "food products" group (7.2% in December 2024 compared with 8.5% in November 2024).

//Consumer prices rise by 0.2% month-on-month

Consumer prices were up 0.2% in December 2024 compared with November 2024.

This was mainly attributable to price movements in the "clothing and footwear" group (+1.7%) and in the "restaurant, café and hotel services" group (+0.8).

Food prices dropped by 0.6%

Over one month, food prices dropped by 0.6%, due to falls in edible oil prices of 5.3%, poultry prices of 1.8%, fresh fruit prices of 1.3% and fresh vegetable prices of 1%.

On the other hand, beef prices rose by 1.1% and egg prices by 1%.

Prices for products in the "clothing and footwear" group increased by 1.7%, due to a 1.9% rise in clothing prices and 1.7% rise in footwear prices.

Prices in the "restaurant, café and hotel services" group were up by 0.8%, due to a 0.8% increase in restaurant and café service prices.

Contribution to inflation by sector and regime

The "manufactured goods" and "fresh food" groups were the sectors which contributed most to overall inflation, at 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively.

By regime, the "non-free food" and "free food" groups contributed the most to inflation, at 3.3% and 2%, respectively.

The "Supervised food products" group made the smallest contribution at 0.1%.

