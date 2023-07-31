Tunisia - Cybersecurity and electronic crime, as well as ways of protecting networks and basic digital infrastructures, were the focus of a meeting held between Minister of Communication Technologies, Nizar Ben Neji, and Head of the Department of Science and Technology, Katie Noyes, as well as high-level delegation from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) under the US Department of Justice.

The meeting also focused on the importance of international coordination to exchange experiences and combat the dangers of the digital space, according to a press release from the Ministry of Communication Technologies made public on Sunday.

The two parties also discussed the importance of ratifying the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, as well as the need to develop mechanisms for digital investigation and the fight against electronic crime and irresponsible behaviour on social networks.

The Minister of Communication Technologies visited the United States of America from July 24 to 28 at the head of a delegation, according to the press release.

