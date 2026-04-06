Tunis - Four photovoltaic solar power plants in the Medenine Governorate, each with a capacity of 2 MW, entered production Saturday, as part of the fifth round of the licencing system issued by the Ministry of Energy on October 17, 2024.

The total cost of these projects amounts to 16 million dinars. They are expected to reduce electricity production costs by about 1.5 million dinars annually and cut natural gas imports by approximately 4.5 million dinars per year.

Wael Chouchane, Secretary of State in charge of Energy Transition, stated during the inauguration of the plants that these projects are part of the major objectives of the national energy strategy, which aims to produce 35% of electricity from renewable energy by 2030 and 50% by 2035, according to a statement from the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Energy.

He emphasised the importance of these projects in diversifying the energy mix and creating economic and social momentum in the region, ensuring energy supply, and developing the electrical grid to face climate challenges.

He described them as a step toward establishing a more sustainable energy model that strengthens energy security.

In a related context, the Secretary of State monitored the progress of the high-voltage to medium-voltage conversion station under construction on the Ras Jedir–Ben Guerdane road, with a capacity of 33/225 kV, equipped with high-voltage transformers totaling nearly 80 MVA and a 225 kV overhead line linking the Medenine and Abu Kammash stations to Libya, aimed at ensuring continuous electricity supply in the governorate. The project is currently 82% complete.

He stressed the necessity of completing this project, estimated at around 17 million dinars, within the scheduled timeline, which will ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the Medenine Governorate.

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