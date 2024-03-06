The long-standing and historic relations of friendship and cooperation between Tunisia and Turkey, in addition to bilateral events and regional issues of common interest, were the focus of the meeting held on Tuesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, between Nabil Ammar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of their participation in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, held in the Saudi city.

Nabil Ammar briefed his Turkish counterpart on "the progress made on the democratic path in Tunisia, in line with the choices clearly expressed by the Tunisian people", according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).