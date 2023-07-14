Tunisia - A series of economic and social bills and decrees were adopted at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Najla Bouden at the Kasbah government palace on Thursday.

They are as follows:

-Draft organic law approving a memorandum of understanding between the government of the Republic of Tunisia and the government of the People's Republic of China on the dispatch of Chinese medical teams to Tunisia during the period 2021-2026.

-Draft decree recognising a natural disaster covered by the Natural Disaster Damages Compensation Fund (Fidac)

-Draft decree setting the price and terms of payment, storage and retrocession of cereals for the 2023-2024 marketing year.

-Draft decree relating to the determination of the scale of exceptional approval of durum wheat and common wheat for sale and purchase intended for human consumption, during the 2023/2024 campaign.

-Draft decree relating to the setting of the conditions and procedures for benefiting from the measure relating to the assumption by the State of the difference between the interest rate applied to seasonal loans reserved for field crops and the MMR up to a limit of three points, for loans granted by banks to small farmers engaged in field crops.

-Draft decree amending Presidential Decree No 536 of 7 June 2022 laying down the conditions and procedures for benefiting from the advantage of the State covering the difference between the rate applied to investment loans and financing and the average money market rate for the benefit of small and medium-sized enterprises.

-Draft decree establishing the organisation chart of the National Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology.

