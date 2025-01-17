Tunisia - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti, and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, signed on Thursday in Rome a joint declaration in which Italy pledged to provide €400 million in bilateral development cooperation for the period 2025-2027, mainly to finance the Strategic Partnership for Food Security (TANIT) project.

They also signed an agreement on the mutual recognition of driving licences for the purpose of exchange and an agreement on cooperation in the field of energy transition.

This followed a working session during which the two sides discussed the reality and prospects of the historic and distinguished relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as they prepare to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them next year.

During the working session, the two ministers reviewed the rich and diverse areas of cooperation, particularly in the political, economic, financial, security, cultural, energy and migration fields.

The two ministers praised the depth of the historical ties between the two friendly countries and the positive dynamics that have recently been witnessed in the bilateral relations, reflecting the will of the leadership of both countries and the keenness of both sides to further strengthen them in a framework of equality and mutual respect, in response to the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

In this context, they stressed the importance of careful preparation for all the forthcoming bilateral events, such as the second meeting of the Tunisian-Italian Higher Council for Strategic Cooperation and the fourth session of the bilateral political consultations.

They also expressed their satisfaction with the progress made in the implementation of the projects financed under the financial cooperation programmes, which contribute to supporting Tunisia's development efforts.

The two ministers also discussed the importance of strengthening partnership relations, economic cooperation and investment, particularly in promising sectors with high added value.

For his part, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, reaffirmed Italy's determination to support Tunisia's comprehensive and sustainable development efforts by boosting economic cooperation and encouraging investment.

In this context, he expressed his intention to organise an economic forum for Italian businessmen in Tunisia in the first half of 2025.

The two sides had a constructive discussion on the issue of migration, stressing the need to adopt a comprehensive and multidimensional approach to the phenomenon of irregular migration, based on solidarity, development and tackling the root causes of this phenomenon, as well as the fight against human trafficking networks.

In this regard, it was agreed in particular to support cooperation to promote orderly and circular migration and to diversify its areas, on the basis of the 2023 agreement on the management of migration flows between the two countries, in order to strengthen this comprehensive approach in its various dimensions.

In this context, Mohamed Ali Nafti praised the role of the Tunisian community living in Italy as a factor of cultural and social rapprochement and their concrete contribution to wealth creation and economic dynamism both in their country of residence and in their country of origin.

Nafti, who is on a two-day working visit to Italy, praised the large presence of Tunisian students in various academic disciplines in Italy and their active role in establishing close human and cultural ties between the two countries.

He called on the Italian side to facilitate the conditions of their stay on Italian soil, in addition to finding solutions to ensure the recognition and equivalence of academic degrees obtained in both countries and the establishment of joint committees to certify them.

On another level, the two sides reaffirmed their firm commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Tunisia and the European Union and the desire of Tunisia and Italy to implement the requirements of the MoU on the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership signed in Tunis on July 16, 2023 and its multidimensional approach and its role in strengthening all aspects of cooperation and partnership and consolidating relations between Tunisia and the EU.

In this context, the two sides expressed their conviction that the effectiveness of the proposed solutions is closely linked to the interest shown by the European partner in its southern neighbourhood and to the mechanisms and capacities for implementing policies that respond to the shared aspirations of the two countries.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and the regional challenges facing the two countries.

In this context, Nafti reiterated Tunisia's firm and principled position in favour of the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state in the light of the signs of the ceasefire agreement. The Italian minister expressed his country's hope that this agreement will lead to a lasting and just peace in the Middle East.

