Tunis - The Institution of Agricultural Research and Higher Education (IRESA) and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), on Friday, signed a cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing technical support so as to ensure the sustainability of production systems in Tunisia, reads a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries.

The agreement, which fits into the support programme for sustainable development in the agriculture and fishing sector in Tunisia, funded by the European Union, provides for the development of a 6-year research programme from 2022 to 2028. More particularly, it focuses on production systems, ways to develop them and ensure their sustainability amid climate change.

The agreement also provides for the creation of monitoring and evaluation mechanisms based on scientific results and indicators that can be used to develop the agriculture and fisheries sector in a sustainable way.

The signing ceremony of the agreement was chaired by Agriculture, Water Ressources and Fisheries Mahmoud Elyes Hamza and attented by officials of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.

