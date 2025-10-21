Evergrow Group for Speciality Fertilizers has signed an offtake agreement with Abu Dhabi–based Fertigo for Fertilizers and Chemicals to supply 60,000 tonnes per year of water-soluble potassium sulfate starting 1 January 2026.

Under the agreement, the entire production of this new quantity will be sold exclusively through Fertigo, which specialises in the trade of fertilizers and chemicals. The partnership aims to enhance integration between the two companies in promoting sustainable agriculture and meeting the needs of local and regional markets.

Evergrow, one of the Middle East’s leading producers of speciality fertilizers, announced plans to expand its annual potassium sulfate production capacity from 360,000 tonnes to 420,000 tonnes in 2026 — an increase of 60,000 tonnes.

Company officials explained that the expansion will focus entirely on producing fully water-soluble potassium sulfate, which is in high demand among farmers for its ability to improve crop quality and soil fertility in an environmentally friendly manner.

They added that the increase in production will help meet the needs of rapidly growing agricultural markets while providing competitively priced products that support farmers and contribute to regional food security.

The expansion forms part of Evergrow’s broader strategy to strengthen the agricultural supply chain, develop innovative and sustainable products, and employ advanced industrial technologies — consolidating its position as a trusted regional and global supplier of high-efficiency speciality fertilizers.

Evergrow also noted that the expansion will not only boost output but also improve product quality and production efficiency in line with international industry standards, enabling farmers to achieve optimal agricultural performance.

This development comes amid a global shift towards the use of water-soluble fertilizers, driven by their proven role in enhancing crop productivity, resource efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

