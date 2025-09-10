TUNIS – The Green Waste Recovery Centre of Bizerte, in operation since 2021, represents an innovative model of sustainable management of plant waste and environmental protection, thanks to the use of a method known as aeration composting.

This process efficiently transforms plant residues into high-quality compost, intended for the maintenance of municipal green spaces. The compost produced will be used to supply the municipal nursery, thereby completing the local recovery cycle, head of the Bizerte Green Waste Recovery Centre Naziha Jemili explained.

Beyond supplying the municipal nursery, composting green waste from urban parks plays a key role in protecting the environment, Jemili said, adding that around 2,000 tonnes of green waste are recovered each year, avoiding their transfer to the municipal landfill.

This practice generates a positive environmental impact by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and soil degradation, while significantly lowering transport costs to the landfill located 10 km from the Bizerte municipality.

Regarding the production phases, Jemili pointed out that the composting process lasts between five and six months. Aeration composting, she explained, relies on the presence of oxygen. Green waste is mixed according to a precise carbon-to-nitrogen ratio, which promotes the activity of micro-organisms responsible for decomposition. The aeration system, ensured by regular and well-planned turning of the waste, maintains an optimal oxygen level and a temperature of between 60 and 70°C. This accelerates the transformation of organic matter into stable compost rich in nutrients, while reducing unpleasant odours.

The project not only converts green waste into high-quality organic amendment but also contributes to environmental protection and the sustainability of the city’s green spaces. The initiative is supported by strategic partnerships, notably with the municipality of Rust in Germany, the Faculty of Sciences of Bizerte, and the National Waste Management Agency, which strengthen its technical and scientific expertise.

The success of the Bizerte centre has been replicated in other municipalities, including Gafsa and Mahdia, demonstrating the effectiveness and feasibility of this aeration composting model for sustainable green waste management.

This initiative fully aligns with the municipal strategy of promoting a circular economy, recycling organic waste, and protecting the environment, serving as a concrete example of a successful transition towards ecologically responsible practices at the local level.

© Tap 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).