Italian energy company Eni has signed a cooperation agreement with the Bioenergy Association for Sustainable Development, affiliated with Egypt’s Ministry of Environment, to conduct a feasibility study for biogas production units using agricultural and animal waste.

The study will examine the potential for establishing a biodigestion plant capable of treating waste from livestock and crop farming to produce biogas for electricity and heat generation, while also producing higher-value organic fertilisers for use in agriculture, further contributing to the circular economy.

Eni said the initiative aligns with its 2050 net-zero target and Egypt’s efforts to expand biogas technologies across governorates. The project could also generate high-quality carbon credits by cutting methane emissions from agricultural waste.

The agreement follows Eni’s broader investment drive in Egypt’s gas sector. Oil Minister Karim Badawi said this month that Eni plans to invest $8 billion to boost the country’s gas output. According to the ministry, Egypt’s natural gas production rose in the third quarter of 2025 for the first time in three years to 4.2 billion cubic feet per day, as new upstream projects came online.

