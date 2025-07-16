Tunis – To accelerate the implementation of megaprojects and strategic priority initiatives in the sectors of health, transport, higher education, and scientific research took centre stage at the 5th periodic meeting of the Megaprojects Commission, chaired on Tuesday by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri.

The meeting provided an opportunity to review the progress of the ongoing projects and to evaluate proposed solutions to overcome existing challenges, according to a Prime Ministry press release.

As part of the recommendations issued during the meeting, the commission called for the immediate resumption of construction work on the Class B Regional Hospital of Sbeïtla, in the governorate of Kasserine, following the selection of a contractor who is expected to complete the project before the end of this year.

Likewise, the commission recommended advancing the National School of Engineers of Bizerte project, by selecting a public works company to complete the construction by the first quarter of 2026.

The commission also called for the initiation of procedures to launch a call for tenders for the construction of the deep-water port and the associated logistics services zone in Enfidha, in accordance with international standards.

Zenzri pointed out on the occasion, the need to accelerate the completion of all planned public projects within their set deadlines, in order to boost regional development, stimulate economic growth, and ensure social justice, thereby fostering investment and creating employment opportunities.

She underlined that all governorates, delegations, municipalities, ministerial services, and public institutions at the central, regional, and local levels are at the service of the citizen and are therefore expected to address any issues encountered by citizens or investors.

