Tunis - A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, was held Tuesday, at the Government Palace in Kasbah, to review the financial balances of the draft Finance Law for 2026.

According to a press release, the Prime Minister affirmed that the draft Finance Law for 2026 is “a sovereign instrument that embodies the popular will and represents the financial translation of the State’s social and economic priorities and the objectives of the Development Plan for the period 2026–2030.”

That plan is based on a bottom-up approach starting from the local level, then the regional level, then the district level, and finally reaching the national level, in line with the vision of President Kais Saied.

Zenzri stressed that this draft law constitutes the embodiment of the State’s policy and its major choices, which revolve mainly around reconciling social justice with economic growth.

The Cabinet reviewed the main axes included in the financial balances of the 2026 draft Finance Law, foremost among them strengthening the pillars of the social state, particularly employment and reducing unemployment, through the implementation of a new recruitment programme in the civil service in 2026, continuing the programme to regularize temporary public workers (site workers), combating precarious employment, and prohibiting outsourcing.

Other key points include undertaking legislative reforms to support decent work and guarantee social protection, supporting vulnerable groups and low-income families, working on their economic integration and improving their living conditions, as well as improving the quality of public services and bringing them closer to citizens, especially in health, education, and transportation.

Among the other components of these balances are boosting public investment with fair development in line with the 2026–2030 Development Plan, diversifying sources of investment financing, promoting investment in renewable energy, integrating the informal economy, and investing in equitable development based on the outcomes of the work of local, regional, and district councils in preparing the 2026–2030 Development Plan.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to sustain financial balances so that they meet the aspirations of the various social groups and achieve a balance between the social role of the State and the support of economic growth, within a comprehensive vision aimed at establishing fair development and achieving social justice.

