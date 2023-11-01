Egypt received 11 million tourists in the first nine months of 2023, marking an 20% year-on-year (YoY) increase, CEO of the General Egyptian Authority for Tourism Promotion Amr El Kady told Asharq Business.

Preliminary indicators on the tourist arrivals to country show a 10% YoY growth last October, despite the current geopolitical tensions, El Kady highlighted.

He added that the country is expecting the number of tourists to reach a total of 15 million by the end of 2023.

The growing demand for spending vacations in Egypt raised hotel accommodation prices by 20% to 30% in the January-September period.

Tourism contributes up to 15% to the gross national product (GNP), and it is a major source of foreign exchange.

