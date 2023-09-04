The Egyptian National Railways (ENR) has signed a contract with a consortium made up of the information technology services provider Thales España and Orascom Construction Plc to develop the 125-kilometer (KM) Cairo-Beni Suef’s rail signaling and communication systems, as per a statement.

They also signed a five-year maintenance contract, including spare parts.

The project will be carried out at a total value of €340 million as a part of a program funded by the World Bank, according to a press release.

The project features replacing the electrical relay system with the SIL 4 signaling system to ensure optimal safety and security, Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir noted.

Revamping the railway signaling systems of 17 towers and 65 level crossings will contribute to increasing control over train movements as well as their capacity by increasing the number of trips per day, the minister added.

