Thailand's government expects to launch a signature handout scheme by the fourth quarter of this year, a deputy finance minister said on Monday, delayed from the latest timeframe set for May.

There will be a meeting on the 500 billion baht ($13.8 billion) programme next week and another one in April for further discussions, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat told reporters.

($1 = 36.30 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Sonali Paul)



