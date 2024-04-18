Thailand's planned handout scheme worth 500 billion baht ($13.6 billion) is expected to go to the cabinet later this month, a deputy finance minister said on Thursday.

The scheme will help drive Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, Julapun Amornvivat told reporters.

Last week, the government said it had secured funding sources for its flagship policy to giveaway 500 billion baht to 50 million Thais to spend in their communities via a digital wallet.

($1 = 36.76 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by John Mair)



