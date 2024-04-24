Thailand's 500 billion baht ($13.53 billion) handout scheme is stimulus aimed at boosting the economy and not intended specifically to help vulnerable groups, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Paopoom Rojanasakul, secretary to the finance minister, was responding to a question on a reporter's question on a news report that the central bank had sent a letter to the cabinet asking it to reconsider the handout plan.

The central bank had earlier Wednesday told a press conference it had no objection to stimulus but wanted it to be targeted.

($1 = 36.9500 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Writing by Martin Petty)



