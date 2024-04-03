Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.8% to 3.3% this year, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday, maintaining a previous forecast.

Exports, key driver of the Thai economy, are projected to rise 2.0% to 3.0% this year, also in line with forecast, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, which includes representatives from those sectors.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew 1.9% last year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)