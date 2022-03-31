Cairo – Mubasher: The board of Telecom Egypt has appointed Majid Ibrahim Osman as the company's Chairman.

The company has also nominated Adel Hamed Ibrahim Gad Allah as Managing Director, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company reported consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 8.42 billion, a surge of nearly 74% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 4.85 billion, including minority shareholders' rights.

