Suez Canal for Technology Settling (SCTS) reported a 49.4% increase in its consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company during the nine-month period ended May 31st, recording EGP 772.795 million, compared to EGP 517.225 million in year-ago period, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on July 13th.

Revenues came in at EGP 840.496 million in the September-May period, up from EGP 784.223 million over the same period in the prior year.

Standalone results showed a 63.6% surge in net profits after tax in the nine-month period to May 31st, reaching EGP 728.341 million, versus EGP 445.117 in the same months a year earlier.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues went up to EGP 594.575 million from EGP 568.899 million.

SCTS is an Egypt-based joint-stock company that offers educational services in Egypt. The company owns and runs October Six University in the 6th of October City near Cairo, Egypt.

