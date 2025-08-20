Egypt’s minister of education has signed two agreements with Japanese companies Casio Middle East and SAPIX to develop the country’s mathematics curriculum and train teachers, the ministry said in a statement.

The signings took place on the sidelines of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9).

Education Minister Mohamed Abdel Latif signed a cooperation protocol with Casio Middle East to implement a comprehensive training project for middle school mathematics teachers on using calculator applications within the curriculum.

“The signing of the cooperation protocol with Casio Middle East is a pivotal step in developing the mathematics curriculum for the preparatory stage,” Abdel Latif said. He added that the agreement reflects the ministry’s keenness to build leading international partnerships to enhance the quality of Egyptian education.

The training project will begin with an initial phase to qualify teachers on the methodology of teaching mathematics using calculator applications. The programme aims to train teachers to effectively use applications that serve the curriculum, helping students acquire 21st-century skills such as logical analysis, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

This cooperation builds on a partnership between the ministry and Casio Middle East that began in 2018 with training programmes for mathematics teachers nationwide.

Separately, the minister signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese company SAPIX to develop a mathematics curriculum for grades one through twelve. The new curriculum aims to improve basic academic skills by referencing the Japanese approach to teaching the subject.

“The ministry aims, through cooperation with the company, to continue developing the mathematics curriculum by benefiting from Japanese curricula to provide educational content that reflects on the quality of education and develops students’ skills,” Abdel Latif said.

Under the agreement, the ministry and SAPIX will also cooperate in creating an educational platform to monitor and improve students’ academic performance, in addition to programming materials.

