On the sidelines of the 45th edition of GITEX Global in Dubai, and as part of its cross-sector partnerships to enhance future skills, Digital Dubai signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oracle to organise and implement a series of joint initiatives supporting Dubai’s digital transformation.

The agreement aims to build digital capabilities and empower government talents with future-ready skills.

The Memorandum of Understanding focuses on collaboration in training and skills development. Both parties will work together to design and implement training programmes for Digital Dubai employees aimed at improving work methods.

The MoU also includes cooperation on smart community initiatives, through studying and launching training programs for Dubai Government employees and residents of the Emirate to enhance digital knowledge and foster a culture of innovation across society.

Additionally, the two entities will collaborate in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital innovation to develop joint use cases that contribute to improving business and user experiences.

Commenting on the agreement, Tariq Al Janahi, CEO of the Corporate Empowerment Sector at Digital Dubai, said, “This MoU with Oracle stems from both parties’ belief that people are the true capital, and that investing in digital knowledge is the smartest investment in the future of cities. Our partnership with Oracle marks a new milestone in building an integrated ecosystem of national talents capable of leading digital transformation and creating real impact. It is a collaboration that aims to prepare a generation of digital leaders who think with data, act with artificial intelligence, and use technology as a tool to serve people and enhance their quality of life.”

He added, “At Digital Dubai, we believe in integration with our global partners; joining forces to shape the future of digital life, including a forward-looking digital government. Our goal is for every acquired skill and every new piece of knowledge to become an added force that accelerates transformation and translates the leadership’s vision into a reality people experience every day.”